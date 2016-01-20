Measles alert for travellers arriving in Auckland last week

Travellers who arrived at Auckland International Airport from Singapore last week may have been exposed to measles, says Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS).

Source: 1 NEWS

People who sat in rows 31 to 49 on Singapore Air flight SQ285 from Singapore, that arrived in Auckland at 11.45am on February 22 are at the highest risk of exposure.

"There's a possibility of anyone on the flight, around the flight gate or baggage claim at this time could have been infected."

Medical Officer of Health Dr Michael Hales says any one on the flight should still watch out for symptoms, which might appear tomorrow or over the next eight days.

Symptoms include fever, runny nose, couch and sore red eyes. After a few days a red blotchy rash develops.

"If anyone who may have been exposed knows they don't have immunity to measles they can be vaccinated, and that could prevent symptoms developing," says Dr Hale.