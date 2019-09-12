Measles alert for Tongan community after woman with disease attended 'Akilisi Pohiva's Auckland memorial service

A measles alert has been issued for New Zealand's Tongan community after a woman attended a memorial service for the late Tongan Prime Minister in Auckland last week.

Auckland Regional Public Health Service Medical Officer of Health Dr William Rainger says a young Auckland woman at the Tu’ingapapai Free Wesleyan Church service in Favona on Sunday September 15 has since been diagnosed with measles.

A large number of people from the Tongan community had gathered at the church for a memorial service to honour 'Akilisi Pohiva who died on September 12 after being medevaced to Auckland Hospital.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Ministry of Health in New Zealand has advised the Ministry of Health in Tonga of the situation.

"We are providing advice on who may have been exposed to the measles virus at this gathering remembering the Tongan PM," Dr Rainger says.

People at this service should be vigilant for symptoms of the highly infectious disease from today ARPHS warns.

The symptoms include a high fever, runny nose, cough and sore red eyes. A few days later a rash starts on the face and neck, and then spreads to the rest of the body.

"You are most at risk if you’re not immune to measles, either because you haven’t been vaccinated or you haven’t had the disease previously," Dr Rainger says.

"If you may have been exposed to the virus and are unsure whether you’re immune to measles, talk to your doctor or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for advice.

There are translators available through Healthline, and ARPHS has an information sheet in Tongan for people who have been exposed to measles. This is on its website www.arphs.health.nz/tongan-measles-translation.