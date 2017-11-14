Measles alert after infected passengers fly from Samoa to Auckland

Passengers on a flight from Samoa to Auckland last week have been urged to remain vigilant for symptoms after some passengers on board the aircraft had measles.

They were on flight number OL731.

The flight departed Apia, Samoa, on Samoa Airways at 9.00am on Monday 11 November and landed at 12.10 in Auckland on the same day.

Passengers on the flight are urged to check their immunity status and watch for signs of symptoms.

"It can take seven to 14 days to start experiencing symptoms and you are most at risk if you’re not immune to measles, either because you haven’t been vaccinated or you haven’t had the disease previously," said Auckland Regional Public Health Service medical officer of health Dr Maria Poynter in a statement.

Symptoms include a high fever, runny nose, cough and sore red eyes, said Dr Poynter.

Talk to your doctor or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for advice.