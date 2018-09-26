Measles alert after infected passenger travels on two Air New Zealand flights

Passengers on two Air New Zealand flights last weekend are being urged to check their immunisation status after a passenger on board was in the early and infectious stages of measles.

The tail end of an Air New Zealand plane. Source: Air New Zealand

The passenger was travelling on evening flights NZ959 from Apia to Auckland and NZ445 from Auckland to Wellington on Saturday 7th December.

NZ959 departed Apia on December 6 at 10.17pm, arriving in Auckland at 1.20am on December 7.

NZ445 Departed Auckland at 5.00pm and arrived in Wellington at 6.23pm on Saturday.

The Regional Public Health Service (RPH) is asking anyone in the Auckland International or domestic terminal or the Wellington domestic terminal to watch for signs of the illness.

"You are most at risk if you’re not immune to measles, either because you haven’t been vaccinated or you haven’t had the disease previously. People who are not immune may start experiencing symptoms over the next week," RPH Medical Officer of Health, Dr Annette Nesdale says.

Anyone over the age of 50 years is considered immune as they would have been exposed to the virus as a child. Other passengers can check their Well Child or Plunket book for at least one measles mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination.

Dr Nesdale advises passengers to talk to their doctor or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for advice if unsure.

The Samoan Ministry of Health today confirmed a total of 5,080 measles cases have been reported to the Disease Surveillance Team, since the outbreak started.

There were 85 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

To date, there are currently 169 measles cases who are in-patients at all health facilities in Samoa.