TODAY |

MDMA, cash seized after lengthy investigation into Auckland internet cafes

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice

Thousands of dollars in cash, MDMA and cannabis have been seized by police after a lengthy investigation into drug dealing activity at internet cafés in Auckland's city centre.

Police made three arrests as part of Operation Greenling, with three men now facing numerous charges. The operation focused on the sale and supply of Class A, B and C drugs.

A 28-year-old man faces charges including supply of a Class A controlled drug and three counts of selling a Class C controlled drug.

A 24-year-old man faces six counts of selling a Class C controlled drug, four counts of offering to supply, possession for supply of a Class C drug and failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search.

An 18-year-old man faces charges relating to selling a Class C controlled drug, possession for supply of a Class B and C drug and failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Brand says there are still a number of inquiries underway and further arrests are likely as part of the operation.

The three men charged are due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

The interior of a computer lab or cyber cafe with rows of keyboards and computer monitors.
Internet cafes in Auckland City have been the focus of a police investigation into illegal drug activity. Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:30
Just over 80 per cent for respondents in the 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll were in favour of such a ban.
Kiwis overwhelmingly want a ban on single use plastics, according to 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll
2
Sir Brian Lochore 1940-2019
Live stream: All Blacks great Sir Brian Lochore farewelled
3
Up to 5,000 people are expected to attend the All Blacks great's farewell today.
Jacinda Ardern, 100 former All Blacks among those to attend Sir Brian Lochore’s funeral in Masterton
4
The NZ legends will face their Pacific rivals in a curtain raiser before the All Blacks play Tonga in Hamilton next month.
Carlos Spencer, DJ Forbes headline clash starring NZ and Pacific legends, but Tana Umaga sticking to coaching
5
Jacinda Ardern said she is going to pay her respects to the former All Blacks player and coach.
'He was a legend' - Jacinda Ardern pays tribute to 'man of huge stature' Sir Brian Lochore
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:37
Nick Tuffley from ASB makes the prediction after the official cash rate was cut on August 7.

Interest rates could drop further come November, ASB's top economist signals

'No red flags' in suspected El Paso gunman's past, Texas governor says

01:30
Just over 80 per cent for respondents in the 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll were in favour of such a ban.

Kiwis overwhelmingly want a ban on single use plastics, according to 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll
00:15
Cars were forced to swerve to avoid colliding with the van.

Man appears in court after deadly high-speed pursuit in Christchurch