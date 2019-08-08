MDMA, cash seized after lengthy investigation into Auckland internet cafes

Thousands of dollars in cash, MDMA and cannabis have been seized by police after a lengthy investigation into drug dealing activity at internet cafés in Auckland's city centre.

Police made three arrests as part of Operation Greenling, with three men now facing numerous charges. The operation focused on the sale and supply of Class A, B and C drugs.

A 28-year-old man faces charges including supply of a Class A controlled drug and three counts of selling a Class C controlled drug.

A 24-year-old man faces six counts of selling a Class C controlled drug, four counts of offering to supply, possession for supply of a Class C drug and failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search.

An 18-year-old man faces charges relating to selling a Class C controlled drug, possession for supply of a Class B and C drug and failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Brand says there are still a number of inquiries underway and further arrests are likely as part of the operation.