McLaren Falls homicide: Police seeking vehicle sightings near where man found dead in water near Tauranga

Police are asking the public for help as they investigate the homicide of Mitchell Paterson, one of three recent homicide investigations that fall within the Waikato region..



Wairoa River as seen from McLaren Falls Road bridge

The body of Ngāruawāhia man Mitchell Curtis Rehua Paterson was found in the water at McLaren Falls near Tauranga on Friday.

Police say they would like to hear from anyone who saw vehicles in the vicinity of McLaren Falls, lower Kaimai McLaren Falls Road between the hours of 5am and 7.30am on Friday 13 July.

They are particularly interested in any light coloured 4x4 and any other vehicles that appeared to be travelling in convoy or singular in and around the McLaren Falls area.

Police say the homicide investigation into Mitchell's death covers both the Bay of Plenty and Waikato areas.

Over 60 staff are working on the three concurrent cases, and other specialists have been called in from around New Zealand.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact Hamilton Police on 07 858 6200.