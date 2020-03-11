McDonald's bans reusable coffee cups at NZ restaurants as a coronavirus precaution

People with flu-like symptoms have been advised against bringing their reusable cups to coffee vendors following a decision by McDonald's to reject the popular environmental option amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A McDonald’s NZ spokesperson told 1 NEWS "the temporary suspension of reusable cups at McCafe is a precaution in place as part of broader measures to protect the health of staff and customers nationwide".

When asked about the ban today by the media, Director General of Public Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield reinforced that people shouldn't be going out in the first place - with a reusable cup or not - if they're symptomatic.

"If you're not well, you won't be using your KeepCup because you'll be at home," he said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"The main thing is, if you've got your KeepCup and you're going out for your cup of coffee then we'll assume you're well."

Dr Bloomfield also said there have been no new Covid-19 cases confirmed in New Zealand over the past 24 hours.

Your playlist will load after this ad

To date, New Zealand has had five confirmed cases based on positive test results and two probable cases. It is the fourth consecutive day where no further cases have been identified.

One patient earlier confirmed with Covid-19 was discharged home from Auckland Hospital yesterday and is now under the care of their GP.

There remains several cases under investigation, but so far there have been 331 negative test results in New Zealand.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Healthline has registered more than 9000 people or households in self-isolation since the process began, with more than 2100 people or households currently in self-isolation.

"I want to thank everyone who has self-isolated - whether that be confirmed cases, close contacts or those who've returned from overseas. Self-isolation really is one of the most important tools in the fight against," Dr Bloomfield said.