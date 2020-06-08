McDonald's to axe Georgie Pie from its menu due to lack of demand

McDonald's has announced it will be axing Georgie Pies from its menu due to lack of demand.

Georgie Pie.

Dave Howse, managing director of McDonald's New Zealand, made the announcement in a statement today.

"Over time a number of restaurants have stopped selling Georgie Pie due to a lack of demand, and we've seen a very limited push back from customers."

He explained one of the reasons for discontinuing the Kiwi classic was the difficulty in preparing them.

"Preparing Georgie Pies is very different to the rest of the McDonald's menu - especially in terms of how long they take to bake.

"We are looking at ways to reduce complexity for staff and are always looking at ways to keep our menu relevant to customer demand."

Georgie Pie began in 1977 and operated 32 restaurants around New Zealand during its peak.

The last store closed in 1998 and McDonald's brought back its steak mince 'n' cheese pie in 2013.