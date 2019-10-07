TODAY |

MBIE staff unable to work as Extinction Rebellion protestors glue themselves to the building

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Wellington
Climate Change

Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment staff have been forced to work from home today as hundreds of Extinction Rebellion protestors blocked them getting into their Wellington Building.

Stout Street in the central city was closed between Ballance Street and Lambton Quay, with about 200 to 300 of the climate change protestors congregated there from 7am today.

Six protestors had glued themselves to one of the entrances - blocking entry for its 1800 staff who have had to work from home.

They've since unglued themselves, though, saying they had achieved their aim of forcing the country’s biggest ministry closed.

"We have won the building," a protestor told 1 NEWS.

Acting Deputy Chief Executive, Corporate Governance and Information Adrian Regnault said staff were advised to keep clear of Stout Street this morning while protests were under way.

"Staff have received a number of communications from late last week, including text messages and emails from 7.20am this morning, advising them that currently all access to the building is closed," he said.

MBIE workers inside the building were able to exit about 11am.

"MBIE security is monitoring the situation and will continue to work with police if required," Mr Regnault said, adding that further updates will be provided to staff in due course.

Extinction Rebellion kicked off a week of action with a "street party" and "non-violent civil disobedience" on Lambton Quay at 7am.

It's the first of more than 60 demonstrations around the world with one message, "make history or be history".

Your playlist will load after this ad

The protestors are trying to raise awareness about and force action on climate change. Source: Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Wellington
Climate Change
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
England 'the only team' capable of beating All Blacks, says Sir Clive Woodward
2
New visa scheme for parents of migrant workers to settle in New Zealand
3
Alarmed Auckland driver urges others to 'understand road rules' after witnessing wrong way driver
4
Simon Bridges has crowd in raptures with rendition of Elvis hit Love Me Tender
5
'Proud and relieved' - Kiwi Jamie Joseph leads Japan to brink of rugby history
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
07:38

Expert looks to vaping to get NZ back on track for Smokefree 2025

08:46

What chemicals find their way into Aotearoa's drinking water?

Police seek two men in connection to man missing in water near Auckland ferry terminal
00:29

New visa scheme for parents of migrant workers to settle in New Zealand