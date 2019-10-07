MBIE staff unable to work as Extinction Rebellion protestors glue themselves to the building

Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment staff have been forced to work from home today as hundreds of Extinction Rebellion protestors blocked them getting into their Wellington Building.

Stout Street in the central city was closed between Ballance Street and Lambton Quay, with about 200 to 300 of the climate change protestors congregated there from 7am today.

Six protestors had glued themselves to one of the entrances - blocking entry for its 1800 staff who have had to work from home.

They've since unglued themselves, though, saying they had achieved their aim of forcing the country’s biggest ministry closed.

"We have won the building," a protestor told 1 NEWS.

Acting Deputy Chief Executive, Corporate Governance and Information Adrian Regnault said staff were advised to keep clear of Stout Street this morning while protests were under way.

"Staff have received a number of communications from late last week, including text messages and emails from 7.20am this morning, advising them that currently all access to the building is closed," he said.

MBIE workers inside the building were able to exit about 11am.

"MBIE security is monitoring the situation and will continue to work with police if required," Mr Regnault said, adding that further updates will be provided to staff in due course.

Extinction Rebellion kicked off a week of action with a "street party" and "non-violent civil disobedience" on Lambton Quay at 7am.