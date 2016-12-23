MBIE to investigate cheap Chinese steel imports

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment has announced it will investigate cheap Chinese steel allegedly being "dumped" in New Zealand.

Rolls of galvanised steel coil. Source: Supplied

In trade terms, "dumping" refers to exporting a product for less than it would be sold for in its home country, and this is illegal under most trade agreements.

New Zealand Steel filed an application for MBIE to investigate Chinese galvanised steel coil imports, and it has this week confirmed it will.

The company says that the influx of cheap steel has damaged the New Zealand steel industry, and it wants MBIE to put duties on the steel imports.

The Chinese Government was informed of the application to investigate in October, and in its submission, it said "remarks from media and law firms had been used as a basis for a wild guess that China was subsidising its steel industry".

The submission may have been in reference to unsubstantiated information supposedly from a Chinese industry body about the prospect of trade restrictions from China, if New Zealand chose to investigate the steel imports.