MBIE cracks down on food services 'testing boundaries' during coronavirus lockdown

As we approach the fourth week of lockdown, businesses are being reminded they still need to follow the Level 4 rules.

There are strict limits on cooked food deliveries but as businesses feel the pinch, new services are popping up.

At Wellington’s Egmont Street Eatery and The Catering Studio, owner Simon Pepping says he was prepared to do “whatever it took” to keep operating and to keep everyone in a job.

He says he’s had verbal approval from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) to do home deliveries of cooked and chilled meals that are also supplied to a local supermarket.

But MBIE’s Paul Stocks says prepared, processed foods are not allowed to be delivered even if they have been chilled because that meets the definition of a takeaway.

MBIE is the only department that can decide which businesses are essential services. It says it's had around 20,000 emails querying what is allowed and has told hundreds of businesses to close.

“A very small proportion like to test the boundaries. When those boundaries are made clear to them they do the right thing,” says Mr Stocks.

Disability advocate Humphrey Hanley says it’s been frustrating to those in the ‘at risk’ health category to see businesses trying to find loopholes in the rules.

“Even if they can do it cleanly and safely, they're still another business that's open, which is another vector into people being exposed and communities being put at risk,” he told 1 NEWS.

It is anticipated that the Government will tomorrow outline life under Level 3 rules and BusinessNZ says it’s vital there is absolute clarity over who can do what.