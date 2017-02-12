Mazda Demio owners in the Waikato warned of offenders targeting their cars

A string of car thefts has prompted the Waikato District Police to warn owners of Mazda Demios about a group of offenders in the Waikato region.

Mazda Demio Source: Facebook/ Waikato District Police

Dozens have been stolen in the last two months and a few were stolen yesterday.

"Bad guys think they're great. Because apparently we don't look at nana cars while we are driving around.

"Incorrect, but alas, they are stealing them anyway," said Waikato Police in a post to their Facebook page this morning.

They have advised a few measures to prevent offenders from stealing "your pint-sized pride and joy".

These include parking it out of sight, locking it, not leaving any belongings in view, equipping it with an alarm, parking it under security lights, or parking another car in front of it if possible so it can't get out.