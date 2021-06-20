Mayor's sadness over death of Tongan man in Blenheim brawl

Marlborough Mayor John Leggett has expressed his sadness over the death of a Tongan seasonal worker following a brawl in Blenheim yesterday.

By Chloe Ranford, Local Democracy Reporter

Hiko Lynch, 23, died following a "disorder incident" on Market St shortly before 3am.

He was allegedly stabbed. Two others remain in hospital.

Police say the incident involved Marlborough-based RSE workers and members of the Rebels gang.



Two men, aged 33 and 37, will appear in Blenheim District Court today charged with Lynch's murder.



In total, 10 people were arrested following the altercation and face charges including intent to cause grievous bodily harm, assault and disorderly behaviour.

Leggett said the alleged stabbing in Blenheim’s town centre was not something Marlburians were “used to having at our front door”.



“Events like this remind us that we are not immune from the social issues that affect New Zealand as a whole. But this is unusual for us ... It is a very sad event – a leveller for us all and a reminder of how precious life is,” Leggett said.

Leggett praised Blenheim police and emergency services for their swift response in the early hours of Sunday morning, and said his thoughts were with the family and friends of the deceased.

“Our police and emergency responders have a challenging job at the best of times and they deserve our thanks – this would have been a very difficult event for them to deal with," he said.

“I know the RSE worker community is tight-knit and strongly supporting all those involved in this tragic incident. There is also support coming in from the wider community as well.”

Kaikōura MP National's Stuart Smith said he was “disgusted” by the incident and concerned by the presence of gang members.

“I think everyone in Marlborough feels the same. We should all feel safe to walk around our streets, whatever the time of night. I think people like this have no place in our towns,” Smith said.

Smith was at home when he was alerted to the death and was initially worried it was a student celebrating their senior formal.

“I couldn’t believe it, quite frankly,” Smith said.

He said actions needed to be taken to make streets safer.

“[Gangs] feel they can get away with things. They're growing their numbers faster than what we're growing police numbers.”

The Tasman Police District (made up of Nelson Bays, Marlborough and the West Coast) had one of the smallest gang presences in the country, but numbers had risen dramatically in recent years.



Figures from the Gang Intelligence Centre showed the number of patched and prospect gang members in the district was growing at a faster rate than the rest of the country, with a 185 per cent jump between October 2017 and April 2021.

“We've seen in other places that the more of these people there are in a community, the less respect there is for police,” Smith said. “But crime rates go up when people stop respecting the police. We need to give police the resources and respect they deserve.”

Smith said it was too soon to say how this should occur.

“At moment it’s about picking up the pieces and supporting the two people that are injured, and supporting the family of the deceased. My sympathies go out to them. I’ve reached out to the Tongan community and they're just as shocked as we are.”

Deputy Mayor Nadine Taylor said, as a mum of two young men, she felt “so sad at the sense of loss at this young life”.