Mayor turns first sod for 'awesome' new swimming pool for Christchurch's east

Alison Pugh 

1 NEWS Reporter

Christchurch's eastern suburbs have something to celebrate today, with construction starting on the new swimming pool complex to replace the QEII Recreation and Sports Centre. 

Lianne Dalziel says the new complex will be an "awesome" facility for the people in the east.
The original pool and stadium was damaged beyond repair in the Christchurch earthquakes and demolished. 

Mayor Lianne Dalziel this morning helped turn the first sod at the site which will eventually be home to leisure pools, a 25x25 metre lap pool, lazy river, water playground, and fitness centre. 

An artist's impression of the swimming pool complex to replace the former QEII Recreation and Sports Centre in Christchurch.

"It's pretty special you know, this place means a lot to Christchurch," she said.

"And you know in 1974 it was alive with the Commonwealth Games, and today we've started the process of rebuilding QEII, which is going to be a fantastic, awesome community facility for the east."

'We've been waiting for this for a number of years now'

Christchurch City Councillor David East helped campaign for a swimming facility in the suburbs, and said while it was disappointing the plans didn't include a fifty metre pool, it was designed in a way to allow for expansion in the future. 

"We've been waiting for this for a number of years now," he said.

"I'm pleased that we're building a complex that can be built upon if we need to expand it. It will accommodate the wishes of people that feel that we were asset stripped and everything went into town."

A 50-metre pool is included in the plans for the central city Metro Sports facility, but construction for that has been held back by several delays, including asbestos contamination. 

Mr East says the delays have been frustrating. 

"That's a hard thing for the aquatic community in Christchurch to swallow. We have been bereft of adequate facilities for a long, long time," he said.

"For this side of town it's particularly damning. I suppose there's a whole generation that have missed out on learning to swim.

"And we're an island nation, so it's imperative all of our young kids learn to swim. And now at least we're back on track. There'll be a new generation learning to swim in May 2018."

Alison Pugh

