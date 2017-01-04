Mayor orders investigation into 'substandard' Auckland rental fled by 84-year-old

Problems have been revealed with a rental property which came to light yesterday after a tenant in his eighties left, citing safety concerns.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff asked council officials to urgently investigate after seeing the story of Frederick Shimmen, 84, who moved out of the property in West Auckland.

"I was appalled to watch the story last night about an 84-year-old veteran having to live under those circumstances - in fact I was appalled that anybody would have to live under those circumstances," Mr Goff said.

Preliminary investigations have today revealed unconsented building work, which the owner will be notified of, and a second inspection will also take place.

Mr Shimmen said the investigation was "marvellous" and that conditions on the site are "a health and safety issue".

A man yesterday identified himself to 1 NEWS as the landlord of the property, and made assurances that all plumbing and wiring on the property is up to scratch.

Mr Goff says Auckland is struggling to house its burgeoning population, with the ongoing crisis forcing increasing numbers into substandard accommodation.

"We can move people out of the substandard housing but find that there are still people sleeping in cars," he said.