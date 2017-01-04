 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Mayor orders investigation into 'substandard' Auckland rental fled by 84-year-old

share

Nicole Bremner 

1 NEWS Reporter

Problems have been revealed with a rental property which came to light yesterday after a tenant in his eighties left, citing safety concerns.

A tenant in his eighties left the property earlier this week fearing for his safety.
Source: 1 NEWS

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff asked council officials to urgently investigate after seeing the story of Frederick Shimmen, 84, who moved out of the property in West Auckland.

"I was appalled to watch the story last night about an 84-year-old veteran having to live under those circumstances - in fact I was appalled that anybody would have to live under those circumstances," Mr Goff said.

Preliminary investigations have today revealed unconsented building work, which the owner will be notified of, and a second inspection will also take place.

Mr Shimmen said the investigation was "marvellous" and that conditions on the site are "a health and safety issue".

A man yesterday identified himself to 1 NEWS as the landlord of the property, and made assurances that all plumbing and wiring on the property is up to scratch.

Mr Goff says Auckland is struggling to house its burgeoning population, with the ongoing crisis forcing increasing numbers into substandard accommodation.

"We can move people out of the substandard housing but find that there are still people sleeping in cars," he said.

"What we need is a bigger supply of social housing and we need more investment in that area."

Related

Nicole Bremner

Auckland

03:06

Watch: Man in his eighties flees 'substandard' West Auckland rental accommodation fearing for his safety

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:18
1
The UFC fighter of Samoan heritage said he was disappointed when he met Sir Peter Leitch after the business used the offensive term.

'How did he get knighted?' - MMA fighter Mark Hunt says Mad Butcher used term 'coconut' for Samoans

00:10
2
A dash camera captured the moment the woman allegedly took her revenge, ploughing into the Ford camper.

Watch: Angry wife rams husband's van on NSW coast after catching him with another woman

3

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:29
4
Lily Moore, 15, was one of three killed in a high-speed crash in rural Canterbury on Christmas night

Funeral held for 15-year-old killed in Christchurch crash

00:26
5
Onlookers watched in awe as the men lifted a huge blue marlin into a van in Paihia.

'They should be left alone in the ocean' - monster 347kg marlin catch divides community

02:04
A tenant in his eighties left the property earlier this week fearing for his safety.

Mayor orders investigation into 'substandard' Auckland rental fled by 84-year-old

"I was appalled to watch the story last night about an 84-year-old veteran having to live under those circumstances."

John Armstrong: Security Council resolution gives Israel a serious case of the heebie-jeebies

The bile dumped on NZ by Benjamin Netanyahu suggests he well understands the potency of the resolution, writes our columnist.

00:22
Demolition has begun this morning on the car park building that was severely damaged in the November earthquake.

Demolition of Wellington's Reading carpark starts

The council says the focus is to bring down the multi-level carpark as quickly, and safely as possible.


00:44
A baby camera captured the disturbing moment a chest of drawers fell on the two-year-old boy.

Video: Toddler saves twin brother after chest of drawers falls on him

A baby camera captured the disturbing moment a chest of drawers fell on the two-year-old boy.

03:11
But the Government says it’s not all bad and it’s funding waste reducing initiatives.

Construction industry challenged to cut its landfill waste by nearly a third

The sector dumps the most landfill waste and critics claim it is causing long-term environmental damage.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ