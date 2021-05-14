Mayor lashes out at company over mountainous scrap metal pile dumped in South Auckland

Auckland Council has ordered a South Auckland company to “clean up its act” after dumping one of the largest piles of scrap metal the council has ever seen.

Takanini scrap pile. Source: Auckland Council

The company – which the council has not named – has been issued two abatement notices over the massive scrap pile at 30 Great South Road in Takanini.

The notices require the company to stop importing the material to and to remove it all.

“Officers were acting on a complaint made at the end of April that the large pile of scrap had been dumped in the previous couple of days,” Auckland Council says.

“A compliance officer visited the site and was told by a company representative that the land was being leased and the scrap was being stored there temporarily, while they clean up their main site in Onehunga, which requires storm water controls and a cap.”

However, Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says it is no excuse for the dumping.

“This is one of the biggest piles of scrap metal that council has ever seen dumped without consent. It’s not only an eyesore but also an environmental risk, with the potential for things including oil and chemicals to runoff onto the site and leach into the ground,” Goff says.

“Aucklanders are sick and tired of a minority of individuals flouting the rules.

“We have invested more resources to tackle illegal dumping and Aucklanders have responded strongly by reporting dumpers when they see them.”

The council says the company has until 10 June to comply with the abatement notices.

“If they fail to comply, the council would consider taking further action including prosecution under the Resource Management Act, which carries a maximum penalty of $600,000 for a company,” says Auckland Council’s GM of licensing and regulatory services, James Hassall.