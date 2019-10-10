Mayor laments 'tragic day' as blaze causes 'significant' damage to historic Whangārei building

The fire that struck a historic building in Whangārei, Northland is now under control, according to emergency services.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1 NEWS firefighters were moving inside to put out any fires there.
The spokesperson said they did not yet know the full extent of the damage, but it looked to be "significant".
Multiple fire engines are at the scene of the blaze in the Municipal Chambers Building on Bank Street.
Whangārei Mayor Sheryl Mai said it was a “tragic day” for the city.
She said the building was not fitted with sprinklers due to its age, but monthly checks of the building had been carried out.
“We know for certain it was checked regularly and was compliant,” she said.
“It is really sad. We’ll get to the bottom of what caused the fire.”
She thanked the firefighters for their work getting the blaze under control.
Fire services were called at 12.45pm.
Photos from the scene show thick smoke billowing from the building.