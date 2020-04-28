Mayhem at McDonald's as coronavirus restrictions ease around the country

New Zealanders eager for their first taste of McDonald's in more than a month have lined up in drive-through lanes well before dawn as Kiwis celebrate the end of the brutal Level 4 lockdown.

Your playlist will load after this ad

On Tuesday, the Government lifted the most extreme measures of its response to Covid-19.

For many Kiwis that meant a return to work.

For others, it meant getting stuck into take-away.

McDonald's restaurant in Christchurch. Source: Associated Press

The Government banned all restaurants from operating during the five-week Level 4 lockdown, making New Zealanders reliant on supermarkets and local dairies for their food.

With the restrictions lifted, many want straight for the golden arches.

In New Plymouth, the local McDonald's store had customers waiting in line at the drive-through from 3.30am, according to Radio NZ.

There were around 40 cars in a row, snaking outside the facility, when the store actually opened at 5am.

Hutt South MP Chris Bishop posted his McDonald's and takeaway coffee haul on Twitter, saying, "it's hard to explain how good this tastes."

Read more Go behind-the-scenes as McDonald's outlet prepares for reopening and a new way of serving customers

In Porirua, NZME reporter Jason Pine said there were 21 cars waiting to be served at 4.40am.

While Tuesday's frivolity was an event out of the box, New Zealand has a problem with fast food.

New Zealand is the third-fattest country in the OECD, with even worse figures for children, according to the organisation's Obesity Update 2017.

But the shift to Level 3 also returned many to their healthier habits.