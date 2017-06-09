 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


'May it motivate future generations' - Film about ground-breaking Prime Minister Helen Clark to premier today

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A documentary revolving around Helen Clark and her campaign to become the United Nation's next Secretary-General is premiering in Sydney today.

The speech Helen Clark gave while applying for the UN's Secretary-General job appears in My Year with Helen.
Source: Sydney Film Festival

My Year with Helen focuses on different aspects of Ms Clark's life and the influence she has had on others in her differing roles both in New Zealand and the United Nations.

"Her journey from one of four children on a remote New Zealand farm to becoming New Zealand's first elected female Prime Minister forms an outstanding and inspirational life story," the film's website says.

"In 2016, she added an even more ambitious chapter, as she attempted to become the United Nations’ first ever female Secretary-General."

The documentary was filmed by New Zealand filmmaker Gaylene Preston, who admitted the film was something she had wanted to do for a while.

"I have witnessed Helen break down barriers as she's gone from MP to Cabinet Minister, to New Zealand's first elected female Prime Minister, and then the first woman to lead the UN Development Group," she said.

"Helen is a formidable woman and leader, and I am privileged she gave my team access to tell this story."

Ms Clark said she hoped the film would inspire other women - a motivation she's had for most of her career.

"The film conveys how tough it is to break the remaining glass ceilings.

"May it motivate future generations of women to keep at it!"

The film debuts on the big screen today at the Sydney Film Festival before headed to New Zealand shores as part of the New Zealand International Film Festival in July.

Related

Politics

Movies

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:31
1
The Swedish syndicate will face Team NZ in the America’s Cup final challenger series on Sunday.

Video: Team NZ's final opponents decided! Dean Barker's Team Japan shown the door after sensational Artemis comeback

00:14
2
Oracle tactician Tom Slingsby posted a video showing what happens when you "run out of oil to control the foils".

Raw: 'We found the limit' - Oracle nosedives in similar fashion to Team NZ mishap during America's Cup testing

3

Back to Basics: We gave up the supermarket and we're doing better than ever

00:23
4
The woman in New Jersey, US fell 2 metres into a gas access hole and was seriously injured.

Watch: Distracted woman seriously hurt after tumbling into footpath hole while texting

00:30
5
The Chiefs speedster came off the bench and made an immediate impact in the Chiefs 17-14 win over the Hurricanes.

Watch: Shaun Stevenson's step sends TJ Perenara flying before setting up James Lowe try against ‘Canes

02:15
Six months after being diagnosed with cancer, Te Aroha Isaia heard the words she's been waiting for.

Brave young mum battling cancer receives long awaited good news - 'I'm cancer free'

Just before Christmas Te Aroha Isaia was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

01:47
A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead and a New Zealand diplomat leaving the country.

'Couldn't he have called the police and ambulance?' – friends of Fijian man who died in fall upset at Immigration NZ staffer's actions

A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead.

00:46
There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.

Video: Sheepish Peter Burling gives screaming Team NZ fans a wave and thumbs up as he hits dry land

There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.


03:49
Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.

'She was faced with a choice of a long slow death or assistance to die'

Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.


03:17
The Conservative leader is tipped to hold onto power, despite not having the best campaign.

'She didn't run a very good campaign' – Theresa May projected to win UK election despite poor effort on the road

The Conservative leader is tipped to hold onto power, despite not having the best campaign.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ