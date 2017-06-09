'May it motivate future generations' - Film about ground-breaking Prime Minister Helen Clark to premier today

A documentary revolving around Helen Clark and her campaign to become the United Nation's next Secretary-General is premiering in Sydney today.

My Year with Helen focuses on different aspects of Ms Clark's life and the influence she has had on others in her differing roles both in New Zealand and the United Nations.

"Her journey from one of four children on a remote New Zealand farm to becoming New Zealand's first elected female Prime Minister forms an outstanding and inspirational life story," the film's website says.

"In 2016, she added an even more ambitious chapter, as she attempted to become the United Nations’ first ever female Secretary-General."

The documentary was filmed by New Zealand filmmaker Gaylene Preston, who admitted the film was something she had wanted to do for a while.

"I have witnessed Helen break down barriers as she's gone from MP to Cabinet Minister, to New Zealand's first elected female Prime Minister, and then the first woman to lead the UN Development Group," she said.

"Helen is a formidable woman and leader, and I am privileged she gave my team access to tell this story."

Ms Clark said she hoped the film would inspire other women - a motivation she's had for most of her career.

"The film conveys how tough it is to break the remaining glass ceilings.

"May it motivate future generations of women to keep at it!"