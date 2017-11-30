 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Maurice Williamson's 2013 'big gay rainbow' speech goes viral in Japan amid battle for marriage equality

share

Source:

1 NEWS

In 2014 a Kiwi MP went viral for his "big gay rainbow" speech in favour of same-sex marriage, four years on it now has Japan's attention. 

Four years ago he went viral in New Zealand, now he’s doing so again overseas.
Source: 1 NEWS

Former National MP Maurice Williamson delivered a speech during the final reading of the same-sex marriage legislation in 2013, which made an impact all around New Zealand. 

The speech supporting the Marriage Amendment Bill is now going viral in Japan, causing Williamson to receive a surge of followers on social media. 

His speech was posted in response to a Japanese politician speaking out against the possible introduction of same-sex marriage. 

Williamson's speech highlighted critisism of the passing of the Bill, and in it he said has received a message that the legislation was "the cause of a drought." 

"Well, if any of you follow my Twitter account, you will see that in the Pakuranga electorate this morning, it was pouring with rain. We have the most enormous big gay rainbow across my electorate," he said.

"It has to be a sign."

Williamson is now New Zealand Consul General to the United States and based in Los Angeles. 

Related

Politics

Social Issues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Black Power head Abe Wharewaka, who was a fan of motorbikes and American cars, poses next to one of his cars.

Black Power gang lord Abe Wharewaka laid to rest today in Auckland

00:16
2
The All Whites hitman grabbed the opener in his side's 2-1 win this morning.

He's back! Clinical Kiwi striker Chris Wood finds the net as Burnley claim gutsy Premier League victory

00:39
3
The airline said they wanted to celebrate the season in a "uniquely New Zealand way."

Video: Air NZ's brilliant new 'Mirry Christmus' message pokes fun at Kiwi accent

00:18
4
The PM says she has some "really important questions" for the British pop star before we can think about his citizenship request.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern's citizenship test for Ed Sheeran: 'Do you like Pineapple Lumps?'

00:15
5
Mate Ma'a Tonga were presented with special awards by King Tupou IV yesterday.

Watch: Tonga star Konrad Hurrell shows off King's medal with proud grandmother

00:39
The airline said they wanted to celebrate the season in a "uniquely New Zealand way."

Video: Air NZ's brilliant new 'Mirry Christmus' message pokes fun at Kiwi accent

The airline said they wanted to celebrate the season in a "uniquely New Zealand way."

05:48
Mr Seymour, author of the End of Life Choice Bill, debated the pros and cons with Dr Peter Thirkell of the Care Alliance, which opposes euthanasia.

'It's happening anyway' - David Seymour says assisted dying bill would bring safety and dignity to families

Mr Seymour debated the pros and cons with Dr Peter Thirkell of the Care Alliance.

00:33
The slip in Birkenhead has now taken more than 50 square metres of land, leaving a gaping hole in the landscape.

Watch: New drone footage shows scale of huge Auckland slip that's destroyed a carpark

Another slip took place at the site about 5pm yesterday, taking with it a piece of equipment.

00:39
The Tongan RLWC team were presented special awards from King Tupou VI for their contribution to sports.

Watch: 'It's a great honour' - Manu Vatuvei ahead of meeting Tongan king and receiving special award for RLWC efforts

The Tongan RLWC team were presented special awards from King Tupou VI for their contribution to sports.

Reserve Bank to ease LVR lending conditions - slightly

Governor Grant Spencer says changes to be closely monitored to ensure financial stability risk "remains contained".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 