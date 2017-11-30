Maurice Williamson's 2013 'big gay rainbow' speech goes viral in Japan amid battle for marriage equality

In 2014 a Kiwi MP went viral for his "big gay rainbow" speech in favour of same-sex marriage, four years on it now has Japan's attention.

Former National MP Maurice Williamson delivered a speech during the final reading of the same-sex marriage legislation in 2013, which made an impact all around New Zealand.

The speech supporting the Marriage Amendment Bill is now going viral in Japan, causing Williamson to receive a surge of followers on social media.

His speech was posted in response to a Japanese politician speaking out against the possible introduction of same-sex marriage.

Williamson's speech highlighted critisism of the passing of the Bill, and in it he said has received a message that the legislation was "the cause of a drought."

"Well, if any of you follow my Twitter account, you will see that in the Pakuranga electorate this morning, it was pouring with rain. We have the most enormous big gay rainbow across my electorate," he said.

"It has to be a sign."