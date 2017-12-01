Maurice Williamson 'proud' New Zealand is influencing Japan with his 2013 'big gay rainbow' speech

Maurice Williamson was surprised to wake up to thousands of Japanese followers on Twitter, but proud his speech is making an impact.

Four years after making his "big, gay rainbow" speech in parliament, the former National Party MP is in the spotlight again after it was picked up by those pushing for marriage equality in Japan.

Williamson told TVNZ 1's Breakfast today he is "really proud" that "when they are debating an issue like this in a country like Japan they're referring back to New Zealand."

"I think that's good for our nation."

He said he wanted to promote New Zealand as a "tolerant" society.

"We were the first country in the world to give women the vote, we were the first country to do a number of things."