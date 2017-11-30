 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Maurice Williamson coming to terms with being a gay icon in Japan

share

Chris Chang 

1 NEWS Reporter

Former National MP Maurice Williamson is still coming to terms with his rising popularity as a gay icon in Japan.

Four years ago he went viral in New Zealand, now he’s doing so again overseas.
Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Williamson, who delivered a memorable speech in favour of same-sex marriage four years ago, has unwittingly shot to prominence in the Asian country after the speech was shared on social media.

Speaking to 1 NEWS from Portland, Oregon, Mr Williamson said his Twitter account has been "blowing up".

"I guess it's relevant to the time of where a country is at. We passed gay marriage four years ago, we got on with life, and as I predicted in my speech the world would just carry on and nothing would come crashing down around our ears as the naysayers had us believe," he said.

"I guess Japan's at that point now. They're currently debating the issue and considering it right now, so every time I look at my Twitter account there's just more and more people."

The speech footage resurfaced after comments made by Wataru Takeshita, the General Council Chairman of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party.

He suggested that gay partners of state guests shouldn't be allowed to dine with the Empress or Emperor of Japan, but he later apologised for the statement.

Mr Williamson hopes the speech continues to translate for other cultures and languages.

"The speech was terribly simple in its substance. It had a bit of humour in it, but it's substance was basically saying, 'look, don't worry about this. It's not going to affect your lives in any way. If you're not gay and not planning on getting married let's just not worry about it."

"The thing I love to tell anyone that'll listen about New Zealand is that we're an incredibly tolerant society -we basically passed gay marriage and then went off and had dinner. Whereas in other countries they had riots in the streets and water cannons and tear gas."

He added that the speech - which referred to a "big gay rainbow" over his electorate - was made "off the cuff".

"It was not anything I'd put any work into. I've put hours of work into other speeches that have never had any coverage. That, for some reason, went viral around the world and I guess the best lesson to me was don't put too much work into preparing speeches!"

Related

Asia

Chris Chang

03:59
Four years ago he went viral in New Zealand, now he’s doing so again overseas.

Maurice Williamson's 2013 'big gay rainbow' speech goes viral in Japan amid battle for marriage equality

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
The National Party leader is asked about what happened during the negotiations with NZ First.

Live stream: Government and National lock horns in final question time of the week

01:10
2
Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia had his tangi at an Auckland marae, after dying on Saturday aged 74.

Video: Black Power motorbike procession leads gang lord on his final journey, as Abe Wharewaka laid to rest in Auckland today

01:02
3
Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia was laid to rest today after dying on Saturday aged 74.

Watch: Black Power members perform powerful haka as gang lord Abe Wharewaka-Topia's coffin carried from marae

4
Charles Piutau of the All Blacks

Tonga target ex-All Blacks wing Charles Piutau for 2019 World Cup

00:16
5
The All Whites hitman grabbed the opener in his side's 2-1 win this morning.

He's back! Clinical Kiwi striker Chris Wood finds the net as Burnley claim gutsy Premier League victory

01:33
Trevor Mallard today said MP motions such as recognising Israel as a state, and celebrating the Black Ferns were not a good use of Parliamentary time.

Watch: Speaker Trevor Mallard fed up with time-wasting motions, such as recognising 70th anniversary of UN calling Israel a state

The Speaker also wasn't keen on a motion acknowledging the Black Ferns winning the World Cup.

00:23
Police have started an examination on the site where the building once stood.

No police prosecutions over collapse of Christchurch's CTV building in 2011 quake

Over 100 people died in the collapse.


01:02
Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia was laid to rest today after dying on Saturday aged 74.

Watch: Black Power members perform powerful haka as gang lord Abe Wharewaka-Topia's coffin carried from marae

Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia was laid to rest today after dying on Saturday aged 74.

The National Party leader is asked about what happened during the negotiations with NZ First.

Live stream: Government and National lock horns in final question time of the week

Four weeks out from Christmas and the gloves are off in the Beehive. Follow the action live.


01:57
The warm weather is putting a strain on the water supply, with a sprinkler ban already in place.

Wellington enjoys third driest November on record - but it's not all good news

Last year 240mm of rain fell in November, but this time around, there's been just 17mm.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 