Maui's hook inspires new Navy ship badge

The New Zealand Navy's newest - and largest - ship will have a badge inspired by the legend of Maui.

Chief of Navy Rear Admiral John Martin with badge winner Chief Petty Officer Steven Knight. Source: New Zealand Defence Force.

Chief Petty Officer Steven Knight says he was rapt to make the shortlist of 10 - out of more than 250 designs submitted - to produce a badge for the HMNZS Aotearoa, the Navy's newest and largest ship.

"I just tried to produce something that contained all the elements that were important for a Navy ship that carried the name of our country," he said.

"I've always had an interest in art, right back to my school days. And in my spare time I pull out my sketch book - a lot of my designs have a naval influence."

Rear Admiral John Martin, who was on the design selection committee, says he looked for "simple yet striking" designs and CPO Knight's Maui-inspired effort stood out.

"The fish hook elegantly blended the Maori legend of Aotearoa's origin with the replenishment role that the ship will be responsible for," he said.

"Dividing the sea and sky, I saw the white band representing both a long white cloud and an ice shelf - very appropriate given the importance of the Southern Ocean and Antarctica to New Zealand."