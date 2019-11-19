Matty McLean takes out Jacinda Ardern with flying door - 'I think she's okay'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had been put through the ringer before she even stepped into the studio to face questioning this morning.

Ahead of appearing on TVNZ1’s Breakfast today, a morning mishap by weatherman Matty McLean meant he took out the Prime Minister with a door.

“Sorry I’m a little bit flustered,” McLean opened with as he presented this morning’s weather.

He explained he had forgotten to reset a weather wall and ran out of the studio to do so, knocking Ms Ardern with a large door.

“I pushed open our very heavy door into the studio and the Prime Minister was standing right behind the door,” he said with a nervous laugh. “I think she’s okay.”

Thankfully, Ms Ardern laughed off the mistake.

“It’s quite a big heavy door, that one,” she said. “I got it in the back.”

She also reassured a flustered McLean that it wasn’t his fault.