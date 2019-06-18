TODAY |

Matty McLean, Lily McManus and Zac Guildford named as Celebrity Treasure Island contestants

TVNZ1's Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean, the Bachelor star Lily McManus and rugby star Zac Guildford have been announced as contestants on the new series of TVNZ 2's Celebrity Treasure Island.

McLean was the first to announce he was a contestant on TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning.

Leaving for Fiji this weekend, McLean will follow in Breakfast host Hayley Holt's footsteps. Holt won the show in 2007.

"It's about being a pirate, it's about being sneaky - try and sneak whatever you can in," Holt advised her Breakfast buddy McLean.

At the weekend, Survivor New Zealand host and Sunday reporter Matt Chisholm and ZM radio's Drive host Bree Tomasel were named as the presenters of the show.

Each contestant is competing for $100,000 to go to their chosen charity. McLean's charity is Rainbow Youth, McManus will be competing for National Foundation for the Deaf and Guildford will be competing for UpsideDowns.

Other celebrity contestants and their charities will be announced on Wednesday.

Celebrity Treasure Island will premiere on TVNZ 2 this winter.

    The Breakfast weatherman has the chance to win $100k for his nominated charity, Rainbow Youth. Source: Breakfast
