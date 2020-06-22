'Matthew will never be forgotten' - Slain officer's death felt across NZ's police force

The death of slain police officer Matthew Hunt will have an impact on New Zealand’s police force forever, says a former officer.

Matthew Hunt, 28, was killed in a shooting in the West Auckland suburb of Massey on Friday.

Lance Burdett was a national adviser for New Zealand's police negotiation teams. He told TVNZ1’s Breakfast Mr Hunt's death will never be forgotten.

“The ripple effect from what’s happened around the organisation will be massive and it will go on for months and even years. In fact, it’s never forgotten,” says Mr Burdett.

He says police are only human, and Mr Hunt’s death will stay with officers across the organisation forever.

“We’re all human and we go to work to do those tough jobs...They go to do good things and when you’re treated unfairly or when one of your colleagues is harmed it really takes a personal toll.

Mr Burdett says in situations like this it helps police when the public recognise that human element.

“You become sort of cynical...and it's nice to know that the public are on your side, and it doesn’t happen that often.”

Though he says it is a “wonderful” job, it does take a huge toll, especially when faced with the death of a fellow officer.

"It's a job that does take its toll and things like this take a huge toll," says Mr Burdett.

"This will never be forgotten. Matthew will never be forgotten.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this morning told Breakfast she was devastated to hear of Matthew Hunt's death, especially with the added "personal layer' as her father is also a police officer.

Ms Ardern said her heart and thoughts were with his family, and the police community.