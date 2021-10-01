Matthew Hunt's killer's getaway driver jailed: 'Your selfishness is unbelievable'

The woman who drove Constable Matthew Hunt’s killer away from the scene has been sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.

Natalie Bracken, 31, was found guilty of being an accessory after the fact of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, following a two-week trial in July.

Bracken was seen on camera helping Eli Epiha getaway from the West Auckland scene, where he’d fired 14 shots on 19 June 2020.

Four fatally struck 28-year-old Matthew Hunt.

The sentencing at the High Court in Auckland today happened over a video conference due to Auckland’s Level 3 restrictions.

The defendant, Crown and defence lawyers, Judge Justice Geoffrey Venning and family and friends of both Bracken and Constable Hunt were online.

Diane Hunt read a statement to the court, “My son was murdered in a hate crime because of the uniform he wore that day”.

To Bracken she said, “My son would have come to help you and your children if you ever needed it, he would have risked his life to save yours and your children's”.

“But drifting aimlessly though your life, you heard the car crash and the gunshots on that day, and you wanted to be a part of it.

“Seeing my son dead or dying on the ground, you tried to get the attention of his murderer so that you could help him evade the police.

“You didn’t call 11 or ask anyone else to assist, instead, you helped the murderer so he could escape the police.”

“Even afterwards, you went on the run and you had to be found by the police.”

Diane Hunt said Bracken’s behaviour during the trial reinforced “how little you actually care”.

“You laughed many times with your guard during the evidence, and we had to sit there and watch you.

“Your selfishness is unbelievable”, she said.

During the trial Bracken’s lawyer had argued she drove Epiha away from the scene to prevent further bloodshed.

She had also claimed the gunman had threatened her.

Crown prosecutor Brian Dickey today argued she would have been acquitted by the jury if they’d accepted that defence.

Justice Venning said, “I do not accept that it is open for you to maintain your acting to protect others.”

The court heard Bracken had consumed methamphetamine on the day of the shooting, which Dickey suggested provides some explanation for her actions.

Bracken’s lawyer, Adam Couchman, sought a sentence of home detention.

“That would be the right, just and fitting response to the offending”, he said.

But Venning didn’t agree.

“I do not consider the seriousness of your offending would adequately be met by a sentence of home detention.

“You were aware of the seriousness of what he had done, you had seen him shoot two police officers, you had the opportunity… of running away or staying inside the house."

“As a result of your actions Mr Epiha was able to avoid arrest at the time.

“There was only a matter of chance and good policing that Mr Epiha was able to be apprehended within a few hours and without further violence.”

25-year-old Epiha was also set to be sentenced today for murdering Constable Hunt and attempting to kill his partner Constable David Goldfinch, however that’s been delayed until later this month.