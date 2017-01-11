Matt McLean joins TVNZ's Breakfast programme as new weather presenter

 

One of TVNZ's most popular reporters, Matt McLean, is returning to our screens as Breakfast's new weather presenter.

Matt McLean is returning to NZ to replace Sam Wallace as Breakfast's weather presenter.

McLean replaces long-standing weatherman Sam Wallace who has decided to take up a new venture on breakfast radio.

McLean is a well known face at TVNZ, having worked in various roles for over 10 years before departing last year to travel the world and briefly settle in London.

But the call to return to Breakfast, where he appeared at the very beginning of his career, was too hard to pass up.

"When I was approached about coming back to work on Breakfast, it was a no-brainer. I had to say yes. It's pretty amazing to come full circle and return home to be part of the programme's presenting team," McLean says.

McLean first walked through TVNZ's doors in early 2007 as a fresh-faced 20-year-old.

He got his first crack at television on Breakfast, where the team quickly realised he was highly susceptible to peer pressure.

McLean joins Hilary Barry, Jack Tame, Daniel Faitaua and Brodie Kane when Breakfast returns to TVNZ 1 on Monday, January 23.

"It really can't be called a job, working on Breakfast. It'll be a genuine joy to turn up to work each morning and help put together a show New Zealanders can be proud of. It's a brilliant team, and I'm so excited to get back and get stuck in. Plus, someone needs to keep Jack in line," McLean adds.

TVNZ's Head of News and Current Affairs, John Gillespie says he's looking forward to welcoming McLean back into the fold.

"Matt's obviously well known to our team and to our audience so we're confident he'll hit the ground running. We're looking forward to welcoming him back."


 

