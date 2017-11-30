 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Matt Lauer 'doesn't want money' for access to Hunter Valley Station - lawyer

RNZ rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Environment
Dunedin and Otago

American millionaire Matt Lauer doesn't want taxpayer compensation for separate vehicle access through his Hunter Valley Station, his lawyer says.

Instead, Graeme Todd, who is a director of Orange Lakes and who acts for Mr Lauer, told Morning Report the former television host wants to stay with the status quo.

"My client doesn't want to accept the money because the money will only be paid if there is an easement granted. And it doesn't want to have an easement," he said.

Hunter Valley Station, which surrounds the Hāwea Conservation Park, was last year leased for $13 million to Mr Lauer - though that figure is now disputed by Mr Todd.

Mr Lauer survived a good character test by the Overseas Investment Office (OIO) after being dumped by NBC over sexual misconduct allegations.

The Walking Access Commission wants vehicle access right in to the lake and conservation estate - a 40km road and estimated two-to-three hour drive.

Mr Todd said he first heard of the easement application, which would give about 100 vehicles a month access through the property, a few months ago.

If the application went ahead, they wouldn't have control of who was on the property, he said.

"Who is the ambulance at the bottom of the cliff if anybody gets in trouble? There is no cellphone coverage.

"You're many miles away from any form of community where such services would be provided. That's the reason why we suggested that a more practical form of access was for people to check in with the farm."

Mr Todd said the public already had walking access over the farm track, which goes about 40km from the farmstead to the head of the station, if they first call up - a condition that was volunteered by Mr Lauer when the sale was made.

"That has worked for the past year. There has not been any issues. Nobody has raised any complaints with Walking Access Commission, or the Department of Conservation, or Land Information NZ or the Queenstown-Lakes District Council."

Only three or four people have been stopped from visiting the working sheep and beef farm, he said.

OIO 'spooked'

Meanwhile, the Federated Mountain Clubs president Peter Wilson said he believed talks on public access were held between Mr Todd and government ministers when the sale of the station was going through.

"The original proposal was for access along the full length of the property and we believe discussions happened at a high level between Graham Todd - Matt Lauer's lawyer - and National Party ministers that got the Overseas Investment Office spooked and they back down from providing public access," he said.

But Mr Todd has categorically denied this: "I have never spoken to any National Party minister concerning the matter either before or after the decision was made," he said.

"To the contrary, I was the one who negotiated public access over the station on behalf of Orange Lakes which includes public access."

Crown 'should clarify law'

Environmental geographer Ann Brower, from the University of Canterbury, said in order for an overseas investment to go through it needed to benefit New Zealand.

Ms Brower said the Commissioner of Crown Lands should have ensured road access.

"The commissioner could have, and should have, acted for the benefit [and] in the interests of New Zealanders by securing reasonable and reliable access for the public through Crown land to Crown land behind."

Ms Brower, who has spent years looking at how New Zealand's high country Crown leases are managed, said there was no explicit right in law for a lessee to exclude people - only an implied right - and the government should clarify the legislation.

The network received a serious complaint against the Today Show host, and have reason to believe it's not an isolated incident.
Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Environment
Dunedin and Otago
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:57
Baker has a habit of always taking a celebratory picture with any title or cup he has won in rugby and sevens.

Watch: ‘Always done it’ - All Blacks Sevens star Kurt Baker on nude victory photo ritual (more photos inside)
2

Most read: 'I showered!' Kurt Baker poses nude on teammate's shoulders in hilarious All Blacks Sevens World Cup celebratory pic
3

Video: Belgian rider escapes serious injury after horrific crash on Tour de France that saw him fly over rock wall
4

'I'm feeling in better shape' - Joseph Parker on fitness and strength ahead of must-win bout
5

'It was really special' - NZ Sevens hero Joe Ravouvou on playing against Fiji
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:23
ASH’s Boyd Broughton spoke to Breakfast about the government’s “cherry-picked” Smokefree 2025 plan.

'Shock increases' on cigarette tax ineffective, says ASH - 'there was no plan'

Schools fear flu season will worsen teacher shortage
01:01
Dr Take Naseri says the nurses involved have since been removed from the "tense atmosphere" after babies Lameko and Lanna’s died.

Samoan medical staff could be charged over infant MMR vaccine deaths
04:22
Education Minister Chris Hipkins has announced six of NZ’s existing charter schools will become designated character schools.

'Not the type of education system I want' – Minister defends official end to charter schools, says they are devoid of 'security'
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
02:03
Jefferies is accused of murdering his partner Kim Richmond.

Kim Richmond argued with partner over 'Feelers CD' in car on night she died, court hears

'Shock increases' on cigarette tax ineffective, says ASH - 'there was no plan'

Watch: 3D graphic shows how kauri dieback could spread through mighty Tāne Mahuta, as scientists make breakthrough

Thousands of bank accounts closed due to foreign information sharing law

Charities welcome major supermarket's decision to help tackle 'period poverty'