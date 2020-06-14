Matt Chisholm shares brother's inspiring journey from stroke at 27, to becoming a father 20 years on

When 27-year old Nick Chisholm collapsed from a stroke, his brother Matt was there for him.
In 2000, out of the blue, Nick collapsed while playing rugby and everything changed from there.
He'd had a massive brain stem stroke - he didn’t die, but came out of a coma and for the past 20 years, Nick’s had a rare and severe case of locked-in syndrome.
Unable to walk or to speak, his brother a former TVNZ Sunday reporter, has been by his side for his rehab, his love story, and for the latest surprise – a special gift that no one ever saw coming.
After meeting and marrying an English schoolteacher, Nick is now journeying into parenthood.
For the full Sunday interview, watch the video above.