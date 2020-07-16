TODAY |

Maternity services get $242 million funding bump

Source:  1 NEWS

Maternity services, especially those in rural areas, are getting a significant funding boost of $242 million, Associate Health Minister Julie Anne Genter has announced.

It will see midwives who care for women with complex needs or live rurally receive more pay. Source: 1 NEWS

As part of the package, midwives will get paid for a "broader range of services".

"All midwives work extremely hard to care for women and their babies nationwide, I'm proud that community midwives will now receive better support for their vital role in the health and wellbeing of about 60,000 newborn New Zealanders and their parents every year," Ms Genter says.

"[The services by midwives] specifically providing antenatal home visits to women who need to be seen in their own home, coordinating care across agencies, and supporting families experiencing miscarriage or baby loss," Ms Genter says.

The Maternity Action Plan will get a revamp to better include a kaupapa Māori approach to maternity care, Ms Genter says.

"We know we need to do a better job of meeting the needs of wāhine Māori and their whānau by supporting not only their physical needs but also their mental health and wellbeing."

The $242 million package comes on top of the $300 million investment in health announced in this year's Budget.

