'Mate you must feel stink' - South Auckland grandmother of five who lost everything in fire has message for those who stole container of fundraised items

Emily van Velthooven 

Five months ago Ngarangi Sadler thought she hit rock bottom. This morning, she discovered there was more to come.

It was December 2017 when Ms Sadler went to a wedding with her family. When she returned home she saw her house burning to the ground after it caught fire.

She and her five grandchildren, who she has custody of, lost everything.

Since the fire, the community’s banded together to raise money for new household items. These were stored inside a container outside her burnt home.

Ms Sadler had been in hospital all night with her grandson, Loppy, who needed medical care after having his tonsils out and nose reconstructed.

"We had just left hospital and I thought I’d drive past our old home to check the mail."

When they pulled up to their Otahuhu home around 10:30am, their container was gone.

"We had everything in there, the community had donated heaps of furniture, I bought a new lounge suite, fridge freezer, everything to start a new home."

Her neighbours saw a black truck with a group of men pull up earlier this morning. Before they realised what was happening, the men had taken the container and gone.

"Mate you must feel stink, because I’ve got five grandchildren that I’ve got to look after and bring up, and you have the guts to come here and uplift something from my home? That’s heart wrenching."

Ms Sadler owned the home she had been in with her family for years, but had no insurance.

Since the fire, she’s been living down the street at a friend’s house until Housing New Zealand gives her and her whanau a place to live.

"I have nothing, we’ve got to start at square one all over again. I'm gutted."

Emily van Velthooven

