Mataura, Wyndham residents may be allowed to return home, Southland no longer isolated

Mataura and Wyndham residents may be allowed to return home this morning after severe flooding left Southland isolated.

While there are reports of some flooding on the main streets of Mataura, the waters are now receding, Emergency Management Southland said in a statement. Full assessments cannot be made until later this morning.

But before they can come home, authorities say they need to assess the roads to ensure they are safe to travel on, and to understand the extent of any damage to key infrastructure; and to assess a paper mill site and any impact in relation to the ouvea premix stored on the premises.

Southland is no longer isolated after an access route between Invercargill and Dunedin opened up for light traffic last night, Emergency Management Southland says.



Several roads around Mataura remain closed. However, an available route can be accessed from SH1 north of Edendale for light vehicles only.



Motorists have been advised to follow Pioneer Highway to Brydone-Glencoe Road and then Te Tipua School Road to Te Tipua, before turning left onto Waimumu Road to Gore. Travellers can then connect with SH1 from Gore to Dunedin.



This detour is not available for heavy traffic, in particular HPMV, Emergency Management Southland says.

