Mataura, Wyndham residents may be allowed to return home, Southland no longer isolated

Source:  1 NEWS

Mataura and Wyndham residents may be allowed to return home this morning after severe flooding left Southland isolated.

1 NEWS reporter John McKenzie has this report. Source: 1 NEWS

While there are reports of some flooding on the main streets of Mataura, the waters are now receding, Emergency Management Southland said in a statement. Full assessments cannot be made until later this morning.

One farmer is rallying with his neighbours to tackle the emergency head on. Source: Seven Sharp

But before they can come home, authorities say they need to assess the roads to ensure they are safe to travel on, and to understand the extent of any damage to key infrastructure; and to assess a paper mill site and any impact in relation to the ouvea premix stored on the premises.

This could happen if chemicals store at the site in Southland are mixed with water. Source: 1 NEWS

Southland is no longer isolated after an access route between Invercargill and Dunedin opened up for light traffic last night, Emergency Management Southland says.

Several roads around Mataura remain closed. However, an available route can be accessed from SH1 north of Edendale for light vehicles only.

Motorists have been advised to follow Pioneer Highway to Brydone-Glencoe Road and then Te Tipua School Road to Te Tipua, before turning left onto Waimumu Road to Gore. Travellers can then connect with SH1 from Gore to Dunedin.

This detour is not available for heavy traffic, in particular HPMV, Emergency Management Southland says.

Reporter John McKenzie has spent the morning in Gore, where the Mataura River hasn’t yet reached its expected peak level. Source: 1 NEWS

Motorists heading south to Invercargill from Queenstown have been advised to remain in Winton, with SH6 at Makarewa Junction closed due to flooding.

Many were left stranded when severe flooding hit the region, including motorcyclists venturing south for the annual Burt Munro Challenge and southerners attending the Elton John concert in Dunedin last night.

Police advise motorists to proceed with caution and not travel unless it is necessary. Roads will be monitored and could potentially close again if the conditions change.

New Zealand
Southland
Weather News
