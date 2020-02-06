Mataura residents warned not to return home yet despite floodwaters receding

Mataura and Wyndham residents may be allowed to return home later this morning after severe flooding left Southland isolated.

While there are reports of some flooding on the main streets of Mataura, the waters are now receding, Emergency Management Southland said in a statement.

But before residents can return, a full assessment needs to be carried out.

"We know people who were evacuated are very keen to get back to their properties, but they should not attempt to return until these assessments have been carried out," Emergency Management Southland controller Angus McKay says.

“Our first concern is for people’s safety. We ask that people stay put and stay safe and keep away from floodwaters."

As well as checking roads and key infrastructure, a team from Fire and Emergency NZ will be checking out a hazardous substance stored at the old Mataura paper mill.

The ouvea premix forms toxic ammonia gas when saturated with water, and 1 NEWS understands flooding breached the building yesterday.

"We will provide residents with an update later this morning on when they are likely to be able to return home," Mr McKay says.

The region is starting to recover from the flooding.

Southland is no longer isolated after an access route between Invercargill and Dunedin opened up for light traffic last night, Emergency Management Southland says.

Several roads around Mataura remain closed. However, an available route can be accessed from SH1 north of Edendale for light vehicles only.

Motorists have been advised to follow Pioneer Highway to Brydone-Glencoe Road and then Te Tipua School Road to Te Tipua, before turning left onto Waimumu Road to Gore. Travellers can then connect with SH1 from Gore to Dunedin.

This detour is not available for heavy traffic, in particular HPMV, Emergency Management Southland says.

Motorists heading south to Invercargill from Queenstown have been advised to remain in Winton, with SH6 at Makarewa Junction closed due to flooding.

Many were left stranded when severe flooding hit the region, including motorcyclists venturing south for the annual Burt Munro Challenge and southerners attending the Elton John concert in Dunedin last night.

Police advise motorists to proceed with caution and not travel unless it is necessary. Roads will be monitored and could potentially close again if the conditions change.