'Matariki the Wellington Whale' attracts large fanbase on social media

The southern right back whale, which has been gracing our country's capital with its presence, has joined the ranks of social media.

A Facebook page, started yesterday, has been posting as the whale, which has acquired the name of Tyler Matariki the Wellington Whale.

"I love how beautiful this city is and hope to stick around for a while," says Matariki on his page, which quickly gained over 9000 followers.

"Please don't get too close to me in the water though - this can stress me out and I might accidentally hurt you.

"Please keep taking photos of me! I love the attention."

Tyler Matariki has been sharing videos and photos of itself in Wellington's harbour, where it's been frolicking for the last week, and causing quite a stir.

Yesterday, the whale delayed the berthing of the Interislander as Kiwirail tweeted it "didn’t want to put our visitor at risk".

The whale's presence in the harbour also led to the Wellington City Council deciding to postpone a planned Matariki fireworks display until next weekend for the safety of the whale.

Wellingtonians have been actively interacting with the whale by heading out on boats and kayaks, to get a closer look.

Not all interactions with the whale have been positive though, as he fell victim to online bullying, over it's name.

"Tyler Matariki is very upset right now because a few people are insulting his name, saying it's not good enough and that he should die or get a new name," posted the whale.

"Don't feed the trolls Tyler Matariki. They want you to blow your top. Just keep cool, and just keep swimming," commented one follower.

Another commented that the name should be gender neutral since the whales gender is unknown.