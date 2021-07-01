Matariki star cluster visible above Aotearoa tomorrow morning

Matariki will begin tomorrow when the sun, stars and lunar phase all align, according to University of Waikato Professor Rangi Matamua, with the star cluster set to be visible early in the morning.

Speaking on Breakfast this morning, Matamua said the Matariki cluster would be visible on the horizon from around 5.45am to 6.50am tomorrow, signifying the start of the Māori New Year.

"It's sun plus star marker, which gives you month and activity, plus lunar phase - it's the triangulation of those three markers by my understanding that begins the Māori New Year celebrations," Matamua said.

The star cluster would appear to the left of the sun when looking at the horizon. The major markers to work from were Tautoru - or Orion's Belt - located just above where the sun will rise, as well as Te Kokotā - or Hades - to the left, followed by Matariki.

Matamua also said there were different regional and tribal variations as to how the New Year was applied, however, they all began from the same method of reading the stars.

Matariki will be able to be seen on the horizon Friday morning.

It was a time of reflection, celebration of the present, and planning for the future, while Matamua said it was also part of the nation's growing identity.

"There are three major themes of Matariki – it's reflecting on the past and those that we’ve lost along the way, it’s about celebrating the present with our family and friends, and it’s about planning for the future," Matamua said.

"It’s underpinned by sharing, aroha, environmental awareness and really it’s about identity.

"We celebrate things like Easter and Christmas and all these things that’ve been imported here, but this is unique and special to where we are and who we are and I think it’s part of our evolving national identity and something that brings all people together.

"I’m hoping it can be used to reaffirm and forge our Aotearoa identity from now and into the future."