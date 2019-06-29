Matariki fireworks show in Wellington postponed due to high winds

High winds have caused the Wellington City Council to postpone the Matariki Sky Show.
The council says forecast winds this evening are too strong to safely put on the fireworks display which is held at the harbour.
The event is now scheduled to start at 6.30pm tomorrow. The council says tomorrow's winds are expected to be a lot more favourable.
The fireworks display is the conclusion of several days of events marking Matariki in Wellington. It was moved from Guy Fawkes day to Matariki for the first time last year.