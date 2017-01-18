 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


From Matamata to the White House: Kiwi man appointed senior aide to Donald Trump

share

Jessica Mutch 

1 NEWS Reporter

Kiwi Chris Liddell has been appointed an aide to the US President-elect and will be the Director of Strategic Initiatives to Donald Trump.

The 58-year-old was heavily involved in the Trump campaign, advising the team on its transition to the White House.

New York-based Chris Liddell has been assistant to the President-elect.
Source: 1 NEWS

"Chris Liddell (has) led large, complex companies in the private sector, and (has) played instrumental roles throughout the transition," said President-elect Trump.  

"(His) skill sets are exactly what is needed to effect substantial change, including system-wide improvement to the performance of the government. I am delighted that (he) will be part of my executive team.

Mr Liddell said it's "an honour" to take on the role for Mr Trump and America.

Mr Liddell has been the Chief Financial Officer of Microsoft, International Paper, WME-IMG and General Motors.

At General Motors he was also Vice Chairman, and led the company's $23 billion return to public market, which at the time was the largest in history.

He has also been the Chief Executive Officer of an Asia-Pacific multinational public company, and was the Executive Director of the Romney campaign's transition planning team, where he authored a book on presidential transitions.

He has a Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Auckland, and a Master of Philosophy from Oxford University.

Before the election he spoke to TVNZ 1's Q and A about Mr Trump.

"Donald Trump's a very atypical president. He's not a traditional Republican. He's not a traditional Democrat. He's a mixture of both of them. And if you want to take an optimistic view, and I'm optimistic, I think he will actually come up with some policies that both sides will be willing to look at," Mr Liddell told Q and A.

Mr Liddell was born in Matamata and is a companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit. He's the Chairman of Next Foundation, one of New Zealand's largest philanthropic foundations focusing on education and the environment.

NEXT Foundation, which Mr Liddell is the chairman of, congratulated him on his appointment describing Mr Liddell as "an outstanding New Zealander".

"Importantly Chris is also a loyal New Zealander - and continues to be passionate about helping New Zealand realise its full potential," NEXT chief executive Bill Kermonde said in a statement.

"Chris' appointment is an outstanding achievement for a New Zealander - and a great opportunity to have a significant impact on a world stage."


 

Related

Jessica Mutch

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:38
1
The flashpoint of the clash on Whakatane streets is revealed in new vision.

Raw video: 'He's got a gun! Shoot back!' New footage shows ferocity of clash between Mongrel Mob and Black Power


01:13
2
Summary: Up and coming young singer Sianne Dougherty busted some beautiful notes after sharing her story about being a mum and her career.

Watch: Rising Kiwi singer whose voice will blow you away grew up believing she had no talent

01:40
3

Power restored to Wellington suburb as high winds hit

00:28
4
Three helicopters and over a dozen fire appliances are being used to battle the blaze.

Fire crews forced to pull out as night falls, blaze continues in native bush near Ngaruawahia

5

Hamilton woman complains to police about marijuana deal gone bad

02:14
New York-based Chris Liddell has been assistant to the President-elect.

Kiwi appointed senior aide to Donald Trump 'doesn't bring a lot of ego and he just gets things done'

New York-based Chris Liddell has been assistant to the President-elect.

01:13
Summary: Up and coming young singer Sianne Dougherty busted some beautiful notes after sharing her story about being a mum and her career.

Watch: Rising Kiwi singer whose voice will blow you away grew up believing she had no talent

Sianne Dougherty stunned our friends from Te Karere yesterday with this impromptu performance.

00:28
Peters has pledged to make the mine re-entry non-negotiable in any coalition deal but English says it's a legal, not a political decision.

John Armstrong: Pike River re-entry never going to happen

Hard as it is for the families, they should be wary of politicians' promises, our columnist says.

00:34
The All Blacks first-five has confirmed that 2017 is his final year playing rugby in NZ.

Watch: 'It is with great sadness that this will be my last year playing in NZ' - All Blacks star Aaron Cruden confirms French move in video to Kiwi public

Cruden has signed a three-year deal with French club Montpellier.

00:30
The ice gets thick in Antarctica, so once a year an icebreaker ship comes down to smash it up so supplies can come in.

Video: Icebreaker ship crunches through ice to carve way for supplies to Antarctica

The US coastguard vessel is strong enough to break ice 4m thick.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ