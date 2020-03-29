Masterton residents finding their own solutions amid coronavirus lockdown

In Masterton, Wairarapa, some locals are isolating themselves in vans and cars during the coronavirus lockdown, while others are looking for work.
At time of reporting, there were five confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Masterton, with one 30-year-old man now recovered from what was thought to be a community-transmitted case of the virus.
Notably, Police Sergeant Gareth Brownes said police have noticed a sharp increase in family violence callouts around the region, and around the country as a whole.
"People just need to be kind to one another," he says, "we can ride this through as a country".
Whena Owen spoke to locals for Q+A, finding people from all walks of life trying to find their own solutions in the home of the Golden Shears.
