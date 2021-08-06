Masterton police want info about 'frightening' petrol station robbery

Police are seeking information after a robbery at a petrol station in Masterton where offenders reportedly threatened a shopkeeper with a rifle.

Man pointing weapon at Masterton petrol station worker Source: NZ Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Barry Bysouth said the incident happened at the BP petrol station on Chapel Street shortly after 9pm on Wednesday.

He said two people entered the shop dressed in dark clothing and with their faces covered.

Bysouth said the pair threatened the employee with a rifle and demanded cash and cigarettes.

“The offenders are described as being male, Māori and between 20 and 25-years-old,” Bysouth said.

"The firearm they presented during the robbery is a distinctive rifle and someone may recognise it.

“This was a frightening incident for the shop worker who was alone at the time of the robbery.”

The offenders then left the shop and headed towards Renall Street and then possibly west towards Pownall Street junction.

Police want anyone on Pownall Street who has CCTV, or anyone else with information to contact them.

Police also want to talk to the driver of a car that drove past the pair immediately after the robbery took place.