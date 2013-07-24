Masterton hotel fire started after projectile thrown from front lawn, police say

A fire which started at a Masterton hotel last Friday is being investigated by police as suspicious after it was set alight by a projectile.

Initial inquiries found that a projectile had been thrown at the reception area of the Highwayman Motel from the front lawn when the fire began at around 10.15pm on June 28, police said.

CCTV from the premises showed a large number of vehicles driving past the motel as the fire was burning.