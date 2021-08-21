Masterton conservation park declares war on rabbits

A conservation park near Masterton is about to level up its battle against a soaring population of rabbits, after a funding boost from Government.

Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre near Masterton. Source: Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre

The Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre says rabbit numbers have increased rapidly, which has in turn attracted other pest species.

Rabbits are the main prey for ferrets and cats, and both have been measured in record numbers within the forest reserve and outside its boundaries.

So 'those pesky rabbits' have worn out their welcome. In a statement, Pūkaha said $700,000 has been pledged by the Department of Conservation to tackle their problem.

The money will pay for three new staff to carry out a collaborative pest control programme for three years.

Local farmers and councils are working with Pūkaha on the project, which will be carried out on the reserve and a buffer zone of 2700 hectares of land surrounding it.

Pūkaha Biodiversity Manager Christine Reed said while rabbits have always been an issue for the area the problem got substantially worse in the last 5 years.

"They are thought to number in the tens of thousands around the reserve, resulting in loss of farm productivity and income, while also accelerating erosion and land degradation.