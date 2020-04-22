Masterton community rallies together after food banks run out of supplies

Right around the country, demand for food banks is at an all time high.

More people than ever are needing emergency supplies and some of those asking for help have never needed it before.

In Masterton, north of Wellington, they ran out of food completely.

But like other rural communities, people rallied together to make sure those in need got help.

Demand for food supplies spiked last Friday, reaching triple their usual level.

"It was huge, absolutely huge," organiser Lyn Tankersley told Seven Sharp.

"We packed 90 parcels, 90 families were fed on Friday. It was just crazy.

"We ran out of food but we had people racing around shopping and dragging food back for us."