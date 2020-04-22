TODAY |

Masterton community rallies together after food banks run out of supplies

Source:  Seven Sharp

Right around the country, demand for food banks is at an all time high.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In the rural community, north of Wellington, they ran out of food completely. Source: Seven Sharp

More people than ever are needing emergency supplies and some of those asking for help have never needed it before.

In Masterton, north of Wellington, they ran out of food completely.

But like other rural communities, people rallied together to make sure those in need got help.

Demand for food supplies spiked last Friday, reaching triple their usual level.

"It was huge, absolutely huge," organiser Lyn Tankersley told Seven Sharp.

"We packed 90 parcels, 90 families were fed on Friday. It was just crazy.

"We ran out of food but we had people racing around shopping and dragging food back for us."

Watch the video for the full Seven Sharp story.

New Zealand
Wellington
Coronavirus Pandemic
Food and Drink
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'It's pretty disheartening' - long-term casual council staff going without pay during pandemic
2
Dr Lance O'Sullivan admits own lockdown breach, after scorning others for breaking lockdown
3
Open homes to resume under Level 3, with some restrictions
4
Manawatu couple wants to use $13.2m Powerball winnings to help others during stressful pandemic
5
Air New Zealand reveals number of employees who have tested positive for Covid-19
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Facebook launches kids version of Messenger app
02:22

WHO refute claims Covid-19 was created in Chinese labs
01:24

Covid-19: How to protect yourself at the supermarket
01:24

Open homes to resume under Level 3, with some restrictions