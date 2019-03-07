Master Māori weaver debut's first solo exhibition at tender age of 91

Age is no barrier for Matekino Lawless, a master weaver, who is celebrating her first solo exhibition at the age of 91.

Whatu Manawa features a selection of her signature works, chosen from a collection of kākahu (cloaks), whāriki (mats) and kete (baskets) created between the 1980s and today.

The detailed pieces are made from native New Zealand plants and treated with natural dyes such as paru; demonstrating her loyalty to the traditions of her craft.

The exhibition is in its last few days at the Tauranga Art Gallery before heading to Te Awamutu and Whakatāne.

"I attribute my knowledge of weaving to my kuia (female elders) who nurtured me during my childhood," she says.

She's already been awarded the Queen's Service medal, and has just been honoured as a Fellow of the Auckland War Memorial Museum.

But admits she didn't know what it was "I had to google it" she says. She hopes to inspire other artists to return to the use of natural dyes.

Next month she'll travel to Hawaii with her daughter for an artists' residency.