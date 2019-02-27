TODAY |

Master carver out to rejuvenate Taupō's audacious Ngatoroirangi artwork

One of New Zealand's most recognisable tourist images is getting a rejuvenating makeover.

The artworks were carved into the rocks on the northern side of Lake Taupō four decades ago.

Now, Matahi Brightwell’s Mine Bay carving of navigator Ngatoroirangi is getting a refresh after decades of weathering.

The artist himself is making a pilgrimage back to the site of his original works.

"It's like bringing that artwork back to life, the aged look is not acceptable to me," Matahi told Seven Sharp.

"I have to be really committed and my nature is once I start I will not stop until it is beautiful."

That same determination required those 40 odd years ago when his work was met with significant resistance, some of it from his own people.

"Harassment and objection fuelled the fire in me to continue, that fire today is slightly different, I'm not defensive of my talent and skill.

"I have a feeling in my heart that the community and my tribe will support me this time round."

