Master carver and pioneer of modern Maori art movement Cliff Whiting dies

Master carver and pioneer of the modern Maori art movement Cliff Whiting has died aged 81.
Mr Whiting was appointed to the Order of New Zealand in 1998 in recognition of his contribution to New Zealand arts and culture.
Along with being a respected artist and carver he was a teacher and lecturer and helped introduce Maori art into schools.
He was also responsible for creating Te Papa's contemporary Marae and was the museum's first Kai-Hautu or Maori leader.
