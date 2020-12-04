Massive tunnel boring machine unveiled for Auckland's City Rail Link

The curtain has been lifted on a tunnel boring machine that will play a key role in New Zealand's biggest infrastructure project.

By Samuel Wat

The machine, which is longer than a rugby field, will be used to drill twin 1.6-kilometre-long tunnels from Central Auckland to Mt Eden Station, as part of the City Rail Link.

Tunnel boring machines traditionally carry the name of prominent women to honour St Barbara – a patron saint of people who worked underground.

A nationwide poll decided on Dame Whina Cooper, a spearhead of Māori rights in the 20th century.

Her daughter, Hinerangi Puru Cooper, says her mother would have been humbled by the title.

“My mum would be crying," she said.

“Dame Whina was a woman who moved mountains.”

This machine will try live up to her legacy – it’s due to start work underground from April next year.

Only the front section of the machine, called the cutter head, was unveiled today. The rest of the machine is still being assembled at the Mt Eden site.

The $4.4 billion project is expected to boost Auckland’s rail capacity, with 48 trains running an hour at peak times.

Cooper says she’s very excited for the nation.

“We need something to ease up that traffic," she said.