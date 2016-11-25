 

Massive support for NZ drug-buying agency Pharmac to fund pads and tampons

Nearly 10,000 people have responded to a 1 NEWS Facebook poll that asked if tampons and sanitary pads should be funded by Pharmac.

Despite the problems being faced by some New Zealanders, lowering the price on tampons and pads isn't on the government's radar.
The result was an overwhelming 15-1 in favour of the idea – with about 8,200 people voting to involve Pharmac and 520 against it.

Facebook user Amanda Hassan captured the sentiment of many followers with her comment, which was liked more than 1000 times: "For goodness sakes! Teenage boys get free condoms, but girls can't get subsidised sanitary products.

"So boys having sex is more important than young women having hygienic products that allow them to continue to learn and be a regular member of society??? These poor things cannot even attend school during their monthlys."

Meanwhile, Facebook user Joanie Badenhorst-Awasthi had the most popular comment against Pharmac involvement, with 248 votes of support.

"I disagree. Pams and home brands cost $3 - $5 for a packet. Not the best but a damn sight better than newspaper!” she wrote.

"Do you want to tell me that people cannot afford $2 every 28 days? NZ does not have a poverty problem, they have a priority problem."

The swell of support came after Pharmac, the Government's drug-funding agency, announced it was considering subsidies on sanitary products. 

Pharmac director of operations Sarah Fitt said the company was investigating if it was allowed to fund sanitary items, after receiving an application asking to help with the cost of pads and tampons. 

Young New Zealand women had told Seven Sharp their parents were not able to afford sanitary products, causing them to skip school and use rags and newspaper.

