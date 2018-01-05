 

New Zealand


Massive storm causes havoc in the upper North Island

Nicole Bremner 

1 NEWS Reporter

Hauraki Plains Civil Defence is on high alert amid concerns for about 500 coastal homes between Waitakaruru and Kaiau.
Nicole Bremner

Helicopter footage shows town along the Firth of Thames Coast drowning under flood waters

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

Mairangi Bay was hammered by giant waves crashing over the sea wall on Auckland's North Shore today.

LIVE: One dead as massive storm approaches Wellington, domestic flights out of Auckland being delayed and cancelled

1 NEWS 6PM bulletin delayed after evacuation of TVNZ building due to fire releasing toxic gas

Houses along Harbour Dr, Otumoetai, have been flooded by extreme sea conditions along the Tauranga coast.

Watch: Ocean surges over Tauranga sea wall, lapping at houses, as extreme winds buffet the coast


1 NEWS 6PM bulletin delayed after evacuation of TVNZ building due to fire releasing toxic gas

Staff were evacuated from the Auckland TVNZ bureau on Victoria St West at 5.15pm tonight for around an hour.


Helicopter footage shows town along the Firth of Thames Coast drowning under flood waters

Dramatic footage from the Auckland Rescue Helicopter captured heavy rain and high tides that have left at least 500 people affected in Kaiaua.


LIVE: One dead as massive storm approaches Wellington, domestic flights out of Auckland being delayed and cancelled

1 NEWS NOW brings you the latest as wild weather continues to lash parts of the country after a stormy night.

Watch: Ocean surges over Tauranga sea wall, lapping at houses, as extreme winds buffet the coast

1 NEWS reporter Sam Kelway was in the thick of the wild weather and filmed Mother Nature's fury.

Part of Auckland's Tamaki Drive submerged in water.

Auckland's Tamaki Drive reopens after king tide surface flooding

The closure came as heavy rain hits Northland and is forecast to move south.


 
