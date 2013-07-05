 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Massive slip sees State Highway 11 closed for 'at least two weeks' in Bay of Islands

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A massive slip will see State Highway 11, which links Paihia and Kawakawa, in the Bay of Islands closed for at least two weeks according to the NZ Transport Agency.

A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle

A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle.

Source: 1 NEWS

A slip, approximately 80 metres long, occurred yesterday, blocking the road just north of Kawakawa in the Lemons Hill area.

The Transport Agency says a detour via State Highway 10 will add an additional 10-20 mins to the journey between Paihia and Kawakawa.

The early assessment from engineers is that it could take at least two weeks of work to make the hillside safe enough to reopen the road to traffic, says the Transport Agency's System Manager Steve Mutton.

"A lot depends on the weather. It's fine right now, but there have been days of heavy rain and more is forecast next week. More rain could potentially see the slip start to move again.

"We have started initial work on the slip and we must ensure the safety of our crews. Our engineers will be using a drone to help survey the extent of the slip," Mr Mutton says.

All other State Highways in Northland are open and crews are out checking roads for potholes and other road damage caused by surface flooding in recent days.

Related

Northland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:24
1
Jane Foster said Oxfam is still waiting for contact to be re-established with two of Fiji's southern Lau islands, after the edge of Gita brushed them yesterday.

Will Cyclone Gita hit NZ? '(That's) the million dollar question', says Metservice

2

LIVE: Steven Joyce prepared to take on role, but has no 'personal ambitions' to become National Party leader


00:15
3
American luger Emily Sweeney was lucky to walk away from this.

Watch: How did she survive that? Luger in horror 110km/h smash at Winter Olympics

4

Ex-Black Power killer apologises in blog, after 19 years in jail: 'There are no amount of apologies I can ever say to compensate this family for what I did'

5
Jacinda Ardern faced a barrage of questions from the National leader on why charter schools seem headed for closure.

Live stream: National MPs' chance to shine during Question Time amid party's leadership race

Live stream: National MPs' chance to shine during Question Time amid party's leadership race

More maybe at stake for Opposition MPs in Parliament today than just holding the government to account.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2018

Watch our lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.

LIVE: Steven Joyce prepared to take on role, but has no 'personal ambitions' to become National Party leader

Find out which National MPs are vying for the top spot after English's resignation.


Fletcher Building sign and logo

Construction giant Fletcher Building announce $660m expected loss, Sir Ralph Norris resigns as chairman

None of the company's shareholders will get an interim dividend.

01:13
With National kicked out of power, questions are inevitably being asked about Bill English's next move.

Is Judith Collins the right person to lead National into the next election?

There's fierce competition but Crusher tells NZ, "I'm that person".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 